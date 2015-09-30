MAC and Mariah Carey join forces for a new collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 September 2015
mariah-carey-and-mac

All we want? To get to our hands on the new collection from Mariah Carey and MAC next year...

Mariah, MAC and makeup, need we say more? In one of the most exciting collaborations that we’ve heard about in the past few months, the songstress and one of the biggest beauty brands around have just announced that they are teaming up to create a limited edition lipstick and MAC Beauty Icon collection too.

The champagne shimmer lipstick aptly named, ‘All I Want’ will be launching in the US in time for Christmas with it reaching UK shores in February 2016.

“MAC has been my go-to makeup brand for as long as I can remember and I’m so thrilled to be collaborating with them on a lipstick debuting this December, just in time for the holiday season!” commented Mariah. “The champagne frosted ‘All I Want’ shade is elegant, sophisticated and glamorous. My MAC Beauty Icon collection will be launching in 2016 and is certain to not disappoint.”

Carey joins an illustrious roster of previous MAC icons including the likes of Brooke Shields and Catherine Deneuve, as well as past collaborators ranging from Nicki Minaj to Rihanna to Lorde. Like those before her, the pop, soul and RnB diva looks set to bring her distinctive style and flair to the new collection. “Mariah is the over the top pop and beauty icon. Throughout the years we’ve all watched her with admiration and feel right now she is at her ultimate best,” commented James Gager, Senior Vice President and Group Creative Director for MAC Cosmetics. “She exudes elegance, glamour, sophistication or sense of fun. Her ‘All I Want’ lipstick is the perfect frosty holiday shade and her Beauty Icon collection will be everything you think of when you think MAC and Mariah.”

