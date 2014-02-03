MAC and Rihanna launch new 2014 VIVA GLAM campaign

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 February 2014
get-the-gloss-mac-viva-glam-5

In their latest collaboration Rihanna and MAC have created another beautiful way to help those in need, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Following the monumental success of the four limited edition RiRi Hearts MAC collections  last year, who better to front the beauty giant’s 2014 VIVA GLAM campaign than the Bajan beauty?

Launching this Thursday, the collection boasts a sultry frost-finish blue-red lipstick, £15, and equally provocative Lipglass, £14, to have you rocking a power pout to rival that of RiRi’s herself.

Since 1994, the campaign has raised over $300 million towards helping women, men and children all around the world affected by HIV and AIDS. With the likes of other celebrity superstars such as RuPaul, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin (to name but a few) having lent their names to campaigns in years gone by, the fiery songstress seems like the perfect addition to the VIVA GLAM roster.

With the full RRP less VAT from the sale of the new Lipstick and Lipglass going towards the worthy cause, we can’t think of a better beauty collaboration to make a difference, one Lipstick and Lipglass at a time.

The new VIVA GLAM collection will be available from  www.maccosmetics.co.uk  and at all MAC locations.


