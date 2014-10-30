MAC announces Miley Cyrus as its new VIVA GLAM Spokesperson

Yesterday, MAC Cosmetics took to their Twitter feed to make the announcement that Miley Cyrus  is to become its newest VIVA GLAM spokesperson.

Tweeting, “#VIVAGLAM + @MileyCyrus coming Jan/Feb 2015,” the beauty brand and the VMA Video Of The Year winner posted the above teaser shots to give us a glimpse of what’s to come. The collection will comprise of a sexy hot pink MAC Lipstick, £15.50 and matching Lipglass with a sparkling pearl shimmer, £14.50.

The Wrecking Ball singer tweeted , “Going #VIVAGLAM with @MACcosmetics. Look for my lipstick in early 2015,” later posting on her Instagram feed , “Every $ from the sales of my #VIVAGLAM will go to @MACAIDSFund to help those affected by HIV!”

The MAC Aids Fund supports organizations in more than 88 countries and territories that are working to combat the epidemic and improve the lives of people living or affected by HIV/AIDS. Since being founded in 1994, it’s raised over $300 million so far. VIVA GLAM was created to celebrate the outspoken attitude of the beauty brand, opting to choose provocative, alternative and influential spokespeople in previous campaigns to reflect a wide range of different communities. Past spokespeople have included Grace Jones, RuPaul, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and most recently, Rihanna .


