MAC’s Viva Glam Campaign and World Aids Day 2013

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 November 2013
get-the-gloss-mac-viva-glam-2

With all proceeds going towards helping those affected by HIV and AIDS, MAC's glam make-up bag is beauty with morals writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

With World Aids Day taking place on the 1st December, MAC look to commemorate 20 years of its #VIVAGLAM campaign courtesy of the release of a new holiday season offering and the original VIVA GLAM girl herself, RuPaul.

The limited edition MAC Stroke of Midnight Viva Glamorous Bag , £29, is literally all the make-up you’ll need to take out with you this party season. Forget your over-flowing clutch, leave your bulging make-up bag at home and say goodbye to the days of crawling around on sticky, crowded dancefloors trying to pick up the contents of your spilled handbag because with this set, all you need is a party, a playlist and a penchant for a statement lip.

Containing RuPaul’s signature matte burgundy red VIVA GLAM lipstick and new Lipglass housed in a limited-edition VIVA GLAMOUROUS Bag, the full RRP less VAT from the sale goes towards helping women, men and children all around the world who have been affected by HIV and AIDS. MAC is also supporting local projects around the UK including Positive East , a project that helps migrant women with HIV overcome trauma and lead full, healthy and happy lives.

On Friday 29th November at the Project’s Graduation, MAC is supplying a Senior Artist and Events Team Artists to provide makeovers to the graduates, plus a photographer to capture their transformations. On the 1st December, Red Run will be taking place in Victoria Park, East London where participants can opt to complete a 5/10K run or walk in aid of World Aids Day ( register here  if you’d like to participate).

With the recent unveiling of Rihanna as MAC’s newest #VIVAGLAM spokesperson starting from next January, we can’t wait to see what the brand has in store for us in 2014. If past collections and initiatives are anything to go by, we’re sure it’ll appeal to both the beauty-conscious and beauty conscience alike.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More