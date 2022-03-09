MAC to launch collection inspired by the Rocky Horror Picture Show

4 September 2014
gtg-rocky-horror-mac-listing

It’s sparkly hot pants and red lips at the ready as MAC reveal the launch of their cult classic inspired collection

If there was ever a brand fit to accurately capture the fantastical mayhem of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in a makeup collection, it was always going to be MAC.

Individual, edgy and just a little out there, the cosmetics company has just revelaed it is to launch a special collection inspired by Richard O’Brien’s cult classic the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Featuring 21 products in total, the collection will include lipsticks, blushers and false eyelashes, and all packaging is to be marked with the movie’s infamous red lip logo.

Creatures of the night will be pleased to hear that MAC plan to launch their fantasy-friendly collection on October 2nd, just in time for the brand’s favourite holiday, Halloween.

Speaking about the launch, James Gager, Creative Director at MAC Cosmetics, said: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic about transformation, diversity, individuality and fantasy; all elements that are a part of MAC Cosmetics’ DNA.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the cult classic, and thanks to MAC it looks like the time warping is still set to continue for some time yet.


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More