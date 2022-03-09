MAC to launch collection inspired by the Rocky Horror Picture Show

If there was ever a brand fit to accurately capture the fantastical mayhem of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in a makeup collection, it was always going to be MAC.

Individual, edgy and just a little out there, the cosmetics company has just revelaed it is to launch a special collection inspired by Richard O’Brien’s cult classic the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Featuring 21 products in total, the collection will include lipsticks, blushers and false eyelashes, and all packaging is to be marked with the movie’s infamous red lip logo.

Creatures of the night will be pleased to hear that MAC plan to launch their fantasy-friendly collection on October 2nd, just in time for the brand’s favourite holiday, Halloween.

Speaking about the launch, James Gager, Creative Director at MAC Cosmetics, said: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic about transformation, diversity, individuality and fantasy; all elements that are a part of MAC Cosmetics’ DNA.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the cult classic, and thanks to MAC it looks like the time warping is still set to continue for some time yet.