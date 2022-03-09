MAC unveils new Pro store in Covent Garden

Always at the helm of the most cutting-edge of high fashion looks, MAC continues to bridge the gap between catwalk and counter by opening its second MAC Pro store in the UK.

According to Terry Barber, Director of Make-up Artistry for MAC, “MAC Pro was born out of a need to take the already iconic palette of MAC’s richly pigmented colour and push it even further, meeting the needs of make-up artists working in fashion, film and theatre. Neon, metallic and dense mattes are all explored in a variety of groundbreaking textures and mediums.”

Used by pretty much every make-up artist around whether it be for fashion week, film set, shoot or stage, this new industry hub will showcase to great effect the brand’s expert selection of colours, formulations and textures in a variety of new and exciting ways.

Designed to appeal to both experts and consumers, this make-up Mecca serves as the perfect base for fans to pick up some useful tips and for pros to further enhance their craft with education being at the core of its development.

With a spacious training room on the second floor dedicated to helping make-up artists expand their make-up repertoires, in addition to a masterclass timetable, a blogger bar, and a new Lash Bar so customers can learn to perfect the ultimate Friday night flutter, it’s the ideal forum for all beauty junkies - amateurs and artists alike.

Located in London’s cultural epicentre Covent Garden, the surrounding buzz of the showtime crowds couldn’t be a more ideal setting. As James Gager, Senior Vice President and Group Creative Director of MAC points out, “Often referred to as ‘Theatreland’, we are thrilled to be opening our next MAC store in a place famed for performance, vibrancy and multiculturalism – pure MAC!”

He adds, “This new store moves us in a different direction of our retail experience in the UK, providing a fresh format that cannot be found elsewhere.”

Sounds like the ultimate MAC experience to us. We’ll see you there.

MAC Covent Garden can be found at 27 James Street, London WC2E 8PA.