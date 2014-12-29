Make eyes like Sophia Loren with these eye makeup must-haves in tow

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 December 2014
gtg-charlotte-tilbury-mesmerising-kit-main

The Charlotte Tilbury Mesmerizing Eye Kit is all you’ll need for creating perfect party season peepers


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Three steps and three products. That’s all you’ll need to achieve smouldering smokey eyes worthy of the Dolce Vita thanks to the Mesmerizing Eye Kit from Charlotte Tilbury.

Inspired by Penelope Cruz, Sophia Loren and Monica Belluci, it comes with all the essentials to bring a touch of the Mediterranean to your makeup bag  to bronze, enhance and intensify and give tired peepers a touch of added sparkle. The four shades in the Dolce Vita Luxury Eyeshadow Palette showcase a myriad of textures and soft sunset hues to flatter any eye colour and skin tone, with the Rock n Kohl eyeliner in Bedroom Black adding the perfect finishing hint of day to night drama.

MORE GLOSS: Get the look - 6 modern party hairstyles you have to try

Follow with a slick of one of the best mascaras we’ve tried - My Full Fat Lashes - to curl, lengthen and volumise your way to a false lash-free flutter and you have the winning combination of eye makeup must-haves to take your beauty look to the next level this party season.

The Charlotte Tilbury Mesmerising Eye Kit, The Dolce Vita is £75 and available to buy online  here .



You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands

Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Beauty

32 best Mother’s Day 2023 gifts to suit every budget

Beauty

Jennifer Coolidge is 61 and my new makeup icon

Beauty

Glossy Picks: the 20 new launches you need to know about

Beauty

Sephora UK store opens on 8 March and there are freebies to be had!

Beauty

Pierced nails are back!

Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Beauty

What docs have done: Dr Nina Bal on the skin treatments that are so good she has them herself

Hair

Hair shedding - what's a 'normal' amount of hair to lose when you are brushing or washing

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More