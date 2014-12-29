Make eyes like Sophia Loren with these eye makeup must-haves in tow

Three steps and three products. That’s all you’ll need to achieve smouldering smokey eyes worthy of the Dolce Vita thanks to the Mesmerizing Eye Kit from Charlotte Tilbury.

Inspired by Penelope Cruz, Sophia Loren and Monica Belluci, it comes with all the essentials to bring a touch of the Mediterranean to your makeup bag to bronze, enhance and intensify and give tired peepers a touch of added sparkle. The four shades in the Dolce Vita Luxury Eyeshadow Palette showcase a myriad of textures and soft sunset hues to flatter any eye colour and skin tone, with the Rock n Kohl eyeliner in Bedroom Black adding the perfect finishing hint of day to night drama.

Follow with a slick of one of the best mascaras we’ve tried - My Full Fat Lashes - to curl, lengthen and volumise your way to a false lash-free flutter and you have the winning combination of eye makeup must-haves to take your beauty look to the next level this party season.

The Charlotte Tilbury Mesmerising Eye Kit, The Dolce Vita is £75 and available to buy online here .