Makeup artist Lucia Pica takes the helm at Chanel

Italian makeup artist Lucia Pica has been announced as the new Global Creative Makeup and Colour Designer for Chanel and brings with her a trend-setting style, distinct eye for detail and modern interpretation of beauty to the luxury brand.

A fashion week favourite with a portfolio of work demonstrative of her artistic flair, the range of editorial and advertising campaigns and Fashion Week shows under her belt acts as an indication of perhaps an edgier take on beauty for the French fashion house. One look at her Instagram account , (bold, vibrant colours, statement lips, elaborate eyes and a clear penchant for experimentation), has us waiting with baited breath.

Set to start her creative collaboration with Chanel as of January 1st 2015, we can’t wait to see what the partnership holds in store.