Our verdict on Makeup Revolution’s highly anticipated Conceal & Define Foundation

As far as budget makeup goes, Makeup Revolution is among one of our favourites on the high street thanks to its sheer volume of products and high quality formulations. Its fan base is fierce, a point perfectly illustrated by the popularity of the brand’s Conceal & Define Concealer back in January when it launched. It became a market leader overnight and one currently gets snapped up every five seconds around the world.

So to be expected, demand for a foundation version was high. In fact, a teaser announcement for the foundation shared last week to Revolution’s 1.3 million Instagram community, received 1,500 comments in 15 minutes and the post currently has over 70,000 likes. Crikey, that’s a lot of social love.

And now, the wait to get your hands on it is over. The bigger bottled base has landed and looks to have far-reaching appeal thanks to its demi-matte and full coverage finish and starting shade range of 24.

Inclusivity-wise, the budget base scrubs up pretty well when compared to a lot of its counterparts that fall within a similar price bracket. Sure, it’s no Fenty, but having given the foundations a good ol’ swatch at the launch, there’s something to suit light, olive and dark skin tones alike. My match was somewhere around two thirds the way on the colour spectrum - shade 13 for the winter months, 13.5 for the summer ones. If I'm being pernickety, it would be good to see nuances between certain undertones catered for even more on the darker side, but it's something I feel that the brand would be more than receptive to from seeing its interaction with its fans on Instagram and emphasis on being adaptable in response to consumer feedback.