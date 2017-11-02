Makeup solutions for sallow skin

The turn of the seasons can often aggravate our own individual skin gripes, and for many colouration can be as changeable as condition. Those with pale skin and cool undertones can experience more flushing and redness than usual, while those with warmer skin tones can wake up with an ashy or yellowish cast. First off, there’s nada “wrong” with your natural undertones- they’re all part and parcel of your natural beauty and what makes a lipstick, bronzer or blusher look different on you to the next human, and that’s to be celebrated. When you feel that your undertones are beginning to run the show, however, and you quite fancy coaxing them back into balance, the right base can counteract everything from dullness to a generally slightly hungover looking colour. Here’s how to neutralise sallowness, plus an intro to some of the smartest ranges catering for warm and olive skintones in particular.

Colour coding

Got J Lo undertones ? Lucky for you, most of the time at least. Your skin will veer towards the golden or peach in tone, or more yellow on a “sallow” day. You can have pale, medium or deep skin in terms of colour, but if your veins look more green than blue beneath the skin, chances are you belong to the warm undertone family, although for olive skins identifying this can be tricky- you could be somewhere between warm and neutral (if you can discern the shade of your veins, that’s likely you).

Once you’ve done the detective work regarding undertones, you’ve got a good stepping stone to selecting makeup, and in particular foundation, that flatters. You don’t necessarily want your foundation to intensify your undertone, but rather harmonise with it, so if a base is perfectly matched and in the ‘warm’ colour palette, it will look convincingly ‘skinny’ and enhance your complexion, rather than looking obviously mask like or just plain ‘off’. You don’t want to warm things up to the extreme, but pick up on your godgiven glow.

If ‘glow’ is still looking like a no go, despite an accurately colour matched foundation, it may be time to bring in the ‘colour correctors’ . Now I must admit that the rainbow/ unicorn/ mermaid manifestations of these can be more gimmick than glory, but in the world of the colour wheel, blue and purple shades neutralise yellow, thus a sheer, subtly pigmented primer or concealer can brighten up sallow skin at base level. To boost the effects, ensure skin is well hydrated and as plump as poss pre-makeup, and then there’s all of the usual boring but necessary ‘skin from within’ advice: get plenty of sleep, chug water, don’t drink too much, quit smoking (particularly helpful if you’re prone to sallowness), eat well, exercise regularly to boost circulation and consider adding in both vitamin D and omega rich fatty acid supplements. Makeup is MARVELOUS but it will always look better if you look after yourself as the main priority. Off-piste lifestyle lecture over, onto the stuff that’s simply sublime if you have sallow leanings from time to time…

EX1 Cosmetics