Mannequin manicures

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 September 2013
get-the-gloss-mannequin-manis-1

This season we can't get enough of the nude nail trend, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

The beginning of September not only heralds the official start of autumn, but also the arrival of a new set of beauty trends waiting for us to stick our teeth, or rather our nails into. On this season’s runways, many a model’s manicured hand was seen adorned with a palette of various hues, colours and shades - but our pick of the bunch for a look that’s classic, simple and wearable enough to see you through the working week, is to think plastic and doll nails up using the mannequin mani trend.

Spotted on the catwalks of Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Preen and Isabel Marant, the look took many forms, ranging from sporty to delicate to even the ethereal.

At Christopher Raeburn, Revlon UK Nail Ambassador Jenny Longworth commented, “The look is clean, nude and fresh. Christopher Raeburn’s take on fashionable yet practical was incorporated into the nail look using ColorStay Nail Enamel in Sandy Nude from our Mannequin Hands Collection , £7.99. This reinforced the fashionable yet very functional theme.”

At Isabel Marant, Estee Lauder Creative Makeup Director Tom Pecheux explained, “I wanted to create a make-up look that was both feminist and boyish.” To complete his vision, nails were draped in a veil of Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Ballerina Pink , £14.50, for a touch of girl-about-town sophistication.

For sheer, natural nails with a subtle two-tone effect, take inspiration from Erdem and opt for the layered lacquered look created by butter LONDON Global Colour Ambassador Katie Jane Hughes. Backstage, she used Pink Ribbon , £12, and Hen Party  on top (described as a “highlighter for nails”), £12, to provide an otherworldly touch to the models’ moonlit-struck complexions and sleek, poker-straight hair.

With a range of barely there, super-flattering incarnations to choose from, the trend’s our latest secret weapon to feigning healthy, glossy-looking nails in a flash. How will you be wearing yours?

Christopher Raeburn images courtesy of Revlon


