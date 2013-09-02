Mannequin manicures

The beginning of September not only heralds the official start of autumn, but also the arrival of a new set of beauty trends waiting for us to stick our teeth, or rather our nails into. On this season’s runways, many a model’s manicured hand was seen adorned with a palette of various hues, colours and shades - but our pick of the bunch for a look that’s classic, simple and wearable enough to see you through the working week, is to think plastic and doll nails up using the mannequin mani trend.

Spotted on the catwalks of Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Preen and Isabel Marant, the look took many forms, ranging from sporty to delicate to even the ethereal.

At Christopher Raeburn, Revlon UK Nail Ambassador Jenny Longworth commented, “The look is clean, nude and fresh. Christopher Raeburn’s take on fashionable yet practical was incorporated into the nail look using ColorStay Nail Enamel in Sandy Nude from our Mannequin Hands Collection , £7.99. This reinforced the fashionable yet very functional theme.”