Margot Robbie’s face is the most requested say surgeons

3 February 2020
margot

Why the former Home and Away star's face is soaring in popularity when it comes to non-surgical procedures

Did you see Margot Robbie’s BAFTAs look last night? Out of all the a-listers, we have to say we admired the Aussie’s look the most.

Created by Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff, Margot’s makeup paired gleaming skin with lashings of black eyeliner, topped off with sparkle - it was the BAFTAs after all.

With such a flawless look, it comes as no surprise a that Margot Robbie’s face is the most requested when it comes to non-surgical procedures, According to a survey carried out by London cosmetic cline The Private Clinic , 18 per cent of people said Margot’s face was the most aspirational, followed by 15 per cent saying Angelina Jolie and 11 per cent citing Meghan Markle as the face they most desire.

Until recently, people would request one specific feature they coveted (think Scarlett Johannson's lips) but Margot’s popularity presents a turn in the tide. Rather than one striking element, people seek to emulate Margot’s perfect face ratio. “The highest-ranked female celebrities tended to favour natural beauty, who are showcasing glowing skin and radiant faces rather than an overly dramatic or enhanced appearance,” say The Private Clinic.

Interestingly, one per cent of people surveyed thought Kim Kardashian was an aspirational surgery look, while eight per cent of people felt that one shouldn't aspire to be like a celebrity at all.

MORE GLOSS: What's behind the rise of the One Stitch Facelift? The treatment you can have while you're awake


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More