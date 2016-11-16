Mariah Carey x MAC: All we want for Christmas is this

Certain singers typify the yuletide season, from Michael Bublé to Chris Rea to Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues, but the minute you hear the first few bars of Mariah you know it’s time. Apt then, that she’ll be debuting a holiday makeup collection with MAC, but rather than the usual red and green tinselled Christmas offerings, this (mic) drop is pure Mariah, back in the Butterfly days. Think champagne shimmer lipstick, Sweet Sweet Fantasy blusher, Honey hued lipglass and Images of Rapture shadow palettes. This is Mariah’s back catalogue in makeup form, and we’re eternal groupies.

With an emphasis on sheeny nudes, deliciously rich browns and blingy golds, the MAC x Mariah collection isn’t exactly understated, but it’s hugely wearable. There’s even a gold toned Skinfinish embossed with Mariah’s cartoon face from the Heartbreaker video. Niche, and also, fabulous. From the silver glitter packaging to butterfly engraved lipstick bullets and palettes signed in gold by Mariah, I haven’t been this psyched about a limited edition launch is years. Whether you’re a Mariah magpie or not (it is very sparkly), get your hands on a bit of history; makeup lovers will be like bees to a honeypot for quite some time I suspect.

What to expect from the Mariah Carey x MAC collection:

LIPSTICK

I GET SO OOC shimmering brown (frost)

ALL I WANT champagne shimmer (frost)

BIT OF BUBBLY soft pinky nude (cremesheen)

DAHHLINGGG! pinky peach (cremesheen)

MCIZZLE cool peach (cremesheen)

RRP £17.00



LIPGLASS

IT’S JUST LIKE HONEY tan shimmer

RAINBOW INTERLUDE soft white shimmer

LITTLE MISS MONROE true gold shimmer

DREAMLOVER dirty pink shimmer (Online Only)

BUTTERFLY BLING pink bronze shimmer RRP £16.50



PRO LONGWEAR LIP PENCIL SO DRAMATIQUE deep brown NEW OMBRÉ cool peach

RRP £17.00



I’M THAT CHICK YOU LIKE/EYE SHADOW X4 WHENEVER YOU CALL yellow gold (veluxe pearl) CAN’T ESCAPE ME dirty mocha with gold pearl (satin) GOLDEN PETALS SCATTERING cool brown shimmer (frost) HOW YOU THRILL ME rich dark brown (satin)

RRP £27.50



IT’S EVERYTHING/EYE SHADOW X4 DIAMOND BUTTERFLY silver white shimmer (frost)

I’D GIVE MY ALL muted mid-tone grey (lustre) IMAGES OF RAPTURE muted black with red shimmer (velvet) TWINKS deep plum with pearl (veluxe pearl)

RRP £27.50



LIQUID EYE LINER THIS IS MY NIGHT rich brown-black RRP £17.50



LASH

DON’T SHAME ME 05

IT’S LIKE THAT Y’ALL 36 RRP £11.50



EXTRA DIMENSION SKINFINISH MY MIMI warm gold shimmer RRP £ 26.50



POWDER BLUSH

YOU’VE GOT ME FEELING light candy pink

SWEET SWEET FANTASY deep coral RRP £20.00



LOOSE POWDER

TOUCH MY BODY radiant gold shimmer RRP £26.50



BRUSH 183 BUFFER RRP £34.50

239 EYE SHADER RRP £21.00

Mariah Carey x MAC will launch on 8th December with an exclusive preview at Debenhams and Debenhams.com. Available at all locations and online at Maccosmetics.co.uk from 15th December

Follow Anna on Instagram @annyhunter