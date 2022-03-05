Master festival makeup with Santigold and Smashbox

There’s no better time to be bolder with your beauty look than festival season. While colour often takes a backseat from October to April, the new limited edition collection from singer and songwriter Santigold and Smashbox will have you rethinking your makeup palette from May and beyond.

The new range is inspired by Santigold’s style, music, hand-crafted artwork, fashion sense and love of colour. From the highly pigmented double-ended eyeliners, £15, to the two slick and non-sticky Be Legendary Lip Glosses, £15; blues, yellows, greens and oranges will be rightly taking centre stage this summer.

MORE GLOSS: The Gloss guide to festival beauty essentials

The scene-stealers of the collection have to be the Eye Shadow Collage palettes, £25 and the Smashbox-first Be Legendary Lipstick Ring, £39. Featuring Santigold’s distinctive collage art, the two eye palettes comprise of five versatile shades and can be applied wet or dry depending on the intensity that you’re after. Half accessory, half lipstick, the collectible snake-pyramid ring adorned with Swarovski crystals is a beauty accessory like no other and contains a limited edition shade inside too: Still Kickin’, a soft golden coral shade that suits any skin tone.

The graphic and eye-catching Nail Polish Art Strips, £10 are personal favourites of ours too, sure to help nails jump aboard the Indian beauty trend seen at Coachella . Plus they last ages too (if you can resist the urge to pick at them that is!).

A limited edition collection that will have us seeing colour in a new way, there’s never been a better excuse to put your nudes, neutrals and more natural hues into much-needed summer hibernation.

The Santigolden Age by Santigold for Smashbox Cosmetics collection will be available online from the 14th of May from www.smashbox.co.uk and www.boots.com . Available on counter from Boots stores nationwide from the 28th of May 2014.