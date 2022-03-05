Master festival makeup with Santigold and Smashbox

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 May 2014
get-the-gloss-santigold-and-smashbox-1

From makeup to jewellery, the new Santigolden Age by Santigold and Smashbox will have festival season covered

There’s no better time to be bolder with your beauty look than festival season. While colour often takes a backseat from October to April, the new limited edition collection from singer and songwriter Santigold and Smashbox will have you rethinking your makeup palette from May and beyond.

The new range is inspired by Santigold’s style, music, hand-crafted artwork, fashion sense and love of colour. From the highly pigmented double-ended eyeliners, £15, to the two slick and non-sticky Be Legendary Lip Glosses, £15; blues, yellows, greens and oranges will be rightly taking centre stage this summer.

MORE GLOSS: The Gloss guide to festival beauty essentials

The scene-stealers of the collection have to be the Eye Shadow Collage palettes, £25 and the Smashbox-first Be Legendary Lipstick Ring, £39. Featuring Santigold’s distinctive collage art, the two eye palettes comprise of five versatile shades and can be applied wet or dry depending on the intensity that you’re after. Half accessory, half lipstick, the collectible snake-pyramid ring adorned with Swarovski crystals is a beauty accessory like no other and contains a limited edition shade inside too: Still Kickin’, a soft golden coral shade that suits any skin tone.

The graphic and eye-catching Nail Polish Art Strips, £10 are personal favourites of ours too, sure to help nails jump aboard the Indian beauty trend seen at Coachella . Plus they last ages too (if you can resist the urge to pick at them that is!).

A limited edition collection that will have us seeing colour in a new way, there’s never been a better excuse to put your nudes, neutrals and more natural hues into much-needed summer hibernation.

The Santigolden Age by Santigold for Smashbox Cosmetics collection will be available online from the 14th of May from  www.smashbox.co.uk  and  www.boots.com . Available on counter from Boots stores nationwide from the 28th of May 2014.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More