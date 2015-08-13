Matte, not flat: the YSL balm that’s better than a translucent powder

Sick of a shiny T-zone or oily skin running riot with your makeup? YSL’s Touche Éclat Blur Perfector is the skin perfecting sidekick you’ll wonder what your handbag did without.

So what is it exactly? Think of it as an almost invisible foundation created to tackle shine and pores in one fell swoop: an intelligently formulated balm powder hybrid to rival your go-to compact powder.

At a recent wedding, it kept our oil levels in check from aisle to dancefloor with just a swipe of its sponge, to provide a weightless, non-drying and much less messy alternative to our pots of loose powder. It also acted as the subtlest but most effective of airbrushes, gently blurring the skin’s surface and keeping our dawn to dusk makeup firmly in its place.

Suffice to say as far as makeup multitaskers go, it’s one of the best we’ve tried for going matte without looking flat.

YSL Touche Éclat Blur Perfector is £31.50 and is available to buy online here .

