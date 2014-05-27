The anti-shine saviour from MAC

Does your face break out into a shiny sweat at the first sign of summer? Luckily for you, the Glossy Posse have found the perfect solution in MAC’s Studio Fix Fluid Foundation.

Combining a range of special skin-conditioning ingredients, the foundation is super smooth to apply and really gentle on the face. Because it absorbs and disperses oil, it gives a gorgeous matte finish which exudes radiance without giving you that dreaded summer shine. Studio Fix also comes in a huge range of shades, so you never have to worry about not being able to find one to suit your skin tone.

Comfortable to wear, it stays put for up to eight hours and builds coverage quickly and easily. It contains specially treated pigments and soft-focus powders which create a smooth look and an even skin tone, hiding imperfections and banishing blemishes for the perfect, studio-ready finish. Complete with SPF 15 protection, it’s HD-ready summer skin in a bottle.

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, £21.50. Buy online at www.selfridges.com