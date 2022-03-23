Mavala launches Mavalia Style Lipstick Collection

24 January 2014
Swiss beauty brand Mavala has impressed us with the new addition to its cosmetics range. Katie Robertson gets lippy...

Here at GTG we’ve long been fans of the cute and compact nail polishes that Swiss beauty brand Mavala  have been supplying us with. So, when word passed down the glamorous grapevine that they were expanding their Mavalia cosmetics line, our beauty buzzers positively went into overdrive - let us introduce you to The Mavalia Style Lipstick Collection.

This new range of lippies couldn’t have come at a better time as our weary winter make-up is desperately in need of a revamp and a splash of springtime colour. Not to mention that we are bang in the middle of awards season and Fashion Week is just around the corner, so now is the time to perfect your professional pout and join the ranks of lipstick aficionados such as Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna and Rita Ora.

With a choice of six shades ranging from daytime delicates of Powder Rose and Velvet Peach to old Hollywood glamour Poppy Red and Glam Pink, these lipsticks all promise a bold and strong pigment. Our personal favourite has to be Mystic Violet, which gives the perfect tone of plum to add a little nighttime grunge to any outfit.

What’s more, the lipstick formula is infused with a unique moisturising blend of shea butter, vitamin E and aloe so they’re not only on-trend but are also deeply nourishing, beautifully conditioning and leave a silky smooth finish. Perfection.

The new lipsticks are priced at £11.95 each and available nationwide.


