Glossy Picks: 14 new beauty buys to try now

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. Every week we bring you the best of the best, the new products and discoveries that have made it home with us to our bathrooms and makeup bags. This week we tried the revamped version of a classic moisturiser, a face mist that blows all the others out the water and the latest tropically-scented treat from Sol De Janeiro. Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Édimbourgh, £112

"Coco Chanel loved Scotland, more accurately she loved the Duke of Westminster, with whom she spent a wild time in the Highlands between 1924 and 1930. Paris-Édimbourgh is the latest in the Les Eaux androgynous fragrance collection inspired by places dear to the fashion house founder. It reminds you of heather, juniper and woodland on a crisp moorland morning, but also of men's cologne. Its creator Oliver Polge says it's like the smell of 'a borrowed men's tweed jacket, that was such an inspiration to Chanel'. This is one unisex scent that everyone in my household loves. Buy it, hide it!" Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director Buy now Rouge Dior Forever Liquid in Shade 626, £32

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "For me, liquid lipsticks are always hit or miss. They're either a dream to wear and last for hours. Or they're icky and uncomfortable and let's be real, you don't know how long it *actually* stays on because you've already managed to wipe it off within the first 45 minutes. However, this is a joy to wear. Totally transfer-proof, long-lasting for up to 12 hours and it doesn’t settle into lip lines, fade, budge nor smudge and it feels untraceable – I always forget I’m wearing it! There are a plethora of vibrant colours to choose from, my personal favourite is Forever Famous, it’s a very sexy deep red." Buy now Beauty Pie Arch-Ology 2-in-1 Clear Brow Gel and Peptide Serum, members price £8, typical price £25

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial partnerships manager "I love big bushy brows; being uber blonde I make sure to tint every couple of weeks but need a bit of help to make them behave. This flexible, fixing and sculpting clear eyebrow gel sets hairs in place, while the formula conditions, revitalises, strengthens and stimulates them. Use in the morning over pencil if needed and in the evening for treatment, for a double whammy of nourishment." Not a member of Beauty Pie? Join using code GTGSENTME and get an extra £50 to spend. Buy now Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Cream, £18

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I've banged on about my love of Sol de Janeiro's unremittingly sunny beach scent made famous in its Brazilian Bum Bum cream (I have the shampoo, conditioner, body scrub, perfume, everything in fact) and I thought it couldn't be bettered. But in fact, this new body cream called Bom Dia (meaning good day) with a new fruitier and, dare I say, more subtle scent has knocked Bum Bum off its perky perch. The notes of plum and vanilla give it a slightly sharper and fresher feel. It made my skin much smoother and softer thanks to antioxidant vitamin C, exfoliating fruit AHAs and moisturising cupacu butter. I'd liken it to a daily serum or skin treatment. It's shown great results with testers with bumpy, rough skin and keratosis pilaris (chicken skin) on the upper arms. It's this clever combination of scant, actives and skin feel that instantly make you feel like your day just got – and who doesn't want that?" Buy now Kate Somerville Daily Deflector Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, £42

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "There's nothing quite like a multi-purpose product and this mineral SPF certainly delivers. Not only does it protect from UVA and UVB rays, it helps to prevent dark spots, fine lines and rough texture thanks to ingredients such as vitamin e, a ceramide complex that strengthens the skin barrier to lock in moisture, ectoin which provides protects skin again pollution damage such as roughness and scaliness and tasmannia lanceolata leaf extract to calm redness. It feels light on the skin and you can barely tell you're wearing it." Buy now Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum, £38

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial partnerships manager "Shock horror I’m not actually an avo fan, but when it comes to my skincare I can’t get enough. This Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum is super lightweight and intensely replenishing, it quickly absorbed into my skin helping to diminish redness. It’s great to soothe if you have sensitivity, or your skin is feeling a little inflamed. Use in the evening and then apply a rich moisturiser to seal in all that goodness and wake up feeling calm and refreshed." Buy now Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, £20

Loved by: Marie-Louise, GTG contributor "I have recently been reacquainted with Clinique. Thanks to a collaboration with make-up artist Cher Webb on Instagram, I’m back together with the brand and couldn’t be happier. There’s one product in particular I wanted to share with you; the Clinique Moisture Surge Hydrator, which is an old favourite that has been enhanced with a new supersonic hydrating formula that delivers 73 hours of continuous moisture, replenishing ten layers deep, even after washing your face. The gel, works like a powerful rich cream, instantly melting into the skin without any stickiness. The hero ingredients are glycerine, green tea leaf extract, caffeine, and aloe vera bio-ferment technology, which helps to support the skin’s microbiome in maintaining healthy skin. If you suffer from dry, tight or dehydrated skin, this is next-level wonder stuff which gives instant results. My husband loves it as much as I do." Buy now Mavala Flower Magic Collection, £4.68 each

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "The weather might have been firmly saying winter, but my nails say otherwise thanks to Mavala's new collection of popping pinks, corals and cherry hues. The optimistic collection is inspired by pretty petals and bursting blooms and I love them all so much I've been changing my nails daily so I can wear them all. I love the size of Mavala's polishes too; it means they never dry up and are perfect for going in my weekend bag on mini-breaks." Buy now Sunday Riley Pink Drink Essence, £42

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial partnerships manager "I’m feeling mighty lazy when it comes to my skincare at the moment, so I’ve become a bit of a spritz fan. This drop from Sunday Riley is the cutest pink (yay!) and is described as a shot of firming and replenishing moisture to your skin. It's one of a new generation of spray that works as a microbiome mist, feeding your good bacteria to help promote a healthy skin barrier. Simply use as the first step in your treatment routine, apply to dry skin after cleansing. It can be misted directly on the face (the best option) or sprayed into the palm of the hand and patted onto the skin. The combo of chlorella, kelp, pink yeast filtrate and fermented honey give the essence a prebiotic effect, this nourishing drink calms your skin, so it appears beautifully soft and who doesn’t love that?" Buy now Superdrug Naturally Radiant Glow Prebiotic Booster, £3.39

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "Earlier this month my skin was looking a little lacklustre and I had a few stubborn blemishes that would not budge, then I tried this little surprise from Superdrug. I apply this after cleansing and before moisturiser and a few daily drops of the booster has transformed my complexion in just a few weeks. It contains a prebiotic complex that helps the skin's microbiome and is formulated with vegan coconut yoghurt, which works to reduce irritation, blemishes and leaves the skin calm, collected, and radiant. Give this a shot if your skin is trying to warn off maskne . Your skin's microbiome will be grateful." Buy now Anatome Sleep Oil Service, £35

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "Pandemic rocking your sleep? Mine too. Which is why the Anatome sleep oil service could not have come at a better time. Offered in person in Anatome's London stores or via a virtual appointment online, the concept is simple. Fill in a short questionnaire about your sleep needs and emotions, meet with one of their sleep, wellness and nutrition experts in person or online, then sit back while a sleep oil is carefully blended for just you. There are oils for everyone whatever your sleep needs. Blue Roman chamomile supports insomnia, seaweed supports the restless sleeper (that will be me!) and Cornish lavender promotes restorative sleep while frankincense supports a restless mind. I keep mine next to my bed and use my bespoke oil nightly on my temple and wrists. It’s an idea so simple and genius I wonder why it hasn’t been done before." Buy now Magi the Label Bralette in Lilac, £36

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial partnerships manager "Magi lingerie was created (after a yeast infection, no less!) to offer a sustainable, stylish alternative to cotton underwear. This bralette is super cute, comfortable and four times more breathable than cotton, plus the lilac colour is the dream. I’ve been wearing non-stop." Buy now Skin Proud Frozen Over Gel to Ice Hydrator, £11.85

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager " Cryotherapy fans, rejoice: inclusivity beauty leaders Skin Proud has released a new innovative gel-to-ice hydrator for less than £20! You can use it after toning in the morning or evening, but I prefer to use it in the AM to give my skin a much-needed wake-up call. You can use it as either a gel for an instant hit of moisture or straight from the freezer (which I highly recommend) for an icy antidote for puffy eyes and skin. When frozen it has a very satisfying slushy texture that instantly melts in the skin and feels incredible; honestly, I think I need a bumper pot to give my entire body the hydration it needs. It contains hyaluronic acid, which helps plump and lock in moisture, as well as lemon extract, which works to brighten and treat hyperpigmentation. This instantly cooling gel de-puffs skin and improves circulation and it even soothes sunburn! This is going to be a game-changer when summer kicks in." Buy now Light Salon Hydrating Peptide Serum , £40