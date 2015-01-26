Meet the beauty experts this Thursday at Liberty London

26 January 2015
gtg-liberty-event

Confused by cleansers? Moisturisers got you muddled? Head down to Liberty for an exclusive evening of beauty advice and insider tips from industry experts, including our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor


To get the New Year off to a healthy start,  Liberty  have made January’s focus to  ‘Restore and Revitalise ’. As part of a bumper series of events focusing on helping us to achieve our New Year beauty and wellness goals, Liberty will be hosting a ‘Meet the Experts’ event in their iconic beauty hall this Thursday.

From 5.30pm - 7.30pm, drop into Liberty to get your burning beauty and health questions answered and pick up valuable hints and tips from our very own  Susannah Taylor , Plenish founder  Kara Rosen , beauty writer and founder of Legology  Kate Shapland , yoga expert  Chris James , and Aurelia Probiotic Skincare founder  Claire Vero .

As well as the chance to quiz five experts, fizz will be served and for the first 250 people through the doors, a Liberty goody bag will be yours to take home.

A beauty extravaganza not to be missed.


