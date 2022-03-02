Meet the big and bold Eyeko liquid eyeliner that gives you wings

Does bigger equal better? If Eyeko’s Fat Liquid Eyeliner is anything to go by, then most certainly yes.

With curves in all the right places, it knows what a feline flick really wants - big, bold lines, the blackest of blacks and long-lasting colour. Taking our winged eyeliner skills to new heights, it’s acted as the quick and easy way to add a dramatic extra edge to our lash lines that’s proven to be the perfect party season upgrade.

Thanks to its super soft fine tip, we found it surprisingly easy to handle, etch 'n' sketching from thin to thick with supreme simplicity. Plus, its chunkier derrière ensured that filling in unwanted gaps in our artwork was noticeably speedier to do too.

Suffice to say, its skinnier counterparts may have some serious competition in the cat eye stakes. Not only have our eyeliner games been raised, but beauty just got beautifully bootylicious in a big big way.

