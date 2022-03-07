Meet the Bobbi Brown Christmas gift idea that’s both naughty and nice

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 December 2015
bobbi-brown-palette

From day to night, sophisticated to smokey, the new limited edition Bobbi Brown Caviar Mini Lip & Eye Palette is the pint-sized makeup compact certain to suit her every makeup whim

What do you buy the person who loves options, but doesn’t want to lug around their whole makeup bag with them? While an on-call makeup artist would be pretty incredible, the new Mini Caviar Mini Lip & Eye Palette from Bobbi Brown makes for a much more accessible (and not to mention affordable) option.

Like its namesake, it’s bubbling with five expertly curated luxe eyeshadow shades to suit either a chic daytime look, or something a little sultrier for night. With a mini Bright Pink High Shimmer Lip Gloss included too, it contains all the essentials to appease both their naughty and nice streaks to provide a multitude of (mini) makeup possibilities at their fingertips.

The Bobbi Brown Caviar Mini Lip & Eye Palette is £26.50 and available to  buy online here .

