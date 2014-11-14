Meet the Bobbi Brown palette that’s our Christmas wish-list lust-have

What if we told you that we’d found the perfect Christmas gift for her? Yes, such a thing does really exist and it comes courtesy of the new Bobbi Brown Deluxe Lip & Eye Palette.

A seriously covetable compilation of lipstick colours and eyeshadow shades hand-picked by Bobbi herself, the collection suits any skin tone and a whole range of festive fun and frolics providing a double-decked whammy when it comes to refreshing any girl’s makeup bag up until spring.

MORE GLOSS: The Gloss Report - nude lipsticks tried and tested

Containing eight eyeshadows ranging from neutrals to browns, metallics to sophisticated sparkle, plus eight lip colours encompassing soft pinks and deep berries, whether it’s a gift for her or a gift for you (completely understandable), this is one Christmas gift that’s shot right to the top of our wish-lists. Here’s hoping we’ve been more nice than naughty this year...

Bobbi Brown Deluxe Lip & Eye Palette, £59. Buy online here .