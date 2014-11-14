Meet the Bobbi Brown palette that’s our Christmas wish-list lust-have

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 November 2014
gtg-bobbi-brown-palette

Here’s hoping that we find the new Deluxe Lip & Eye Palette underneath our trees this year...

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

What if we told you that we’d found the perfect Christmas gift for her? Yes, such a thing does really exist and it comes courtesy of the new Bobbi Brown Deluxe Lip & Eye Palette.

A seriously covetable compilation of lipstick colours and eyeshadow shades hand-picked by Bobbi herself, the collection suits any skin tone and a whole range of festive fun and frolics providing a double-decked whammy when it comes to refreshing any girl’s makeup bag  up until spring.

MORE GLOSS: The Gloss Report - nude lipsticks tried and tested

Containing eight eyeshadows ranging from neutrals to browns, metallics to sophisticated sparkle, plus eight lip colours encompassing soft pinks and deep berries, whether it’s a gift for her or a gift for you (completely understandable), this is one Christmas gift that’s shot right to the top of our wish-lists. Here’s hoping we’ve been more nice than naughty this year...

Bobbi Brown Deluxe Lip & Eye Palette, £59. Buy online  here .


