Meet the eyeshadow palette that you won’t be scared to use

When an eyeshadow palette comes with a map, I’m on board. There’s nothing worse than splurging on a shiny makeup luxury only to never use it as you don’t want to scuff off the design or only actually know where to put one colour in five. The Couture Palette on the other hand combines both frills and functionality; it looks arty in a cubist kind of way and there’s a guide on the packet that tells you which shade to use as a base, which to use as a highlighter and which to use as the main event.

The palette wouldn’t look out of place on a forties dressing table, but the formulations are futuristic- satiny, crease-proof and long-wearing shadows that are sheeny without being glittery (I tried the summery Lumières Majorelle palette but I’ve heard that the matte shades are just as impressive). Whether you’re after a veil of colour of a more intense finish, this palette has both sublety and sartorial panache. Lumières Majorelle is definitely the most vibrant of all of the Couture Palettes, but even the bright baby blue is beautifully wearable and somehow more muted than I expected. Perhaps it’s the pearls crushed into the finely milled powder? Or peut-être simply the YSL magic? Who knows, but this is one piece of Couture that’s most certainly worth the investment.

YSL Couture palette, £39.50, buy online