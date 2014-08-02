Meet the new body contouring launch that‰Ûªs ‰Û÷Gisele and summer in a jar‰Ûª

If contouring makeup is all about enhancing your facial bone structure, think of what it could do for your body. Despite putting all our best efforts into our Project Bikini plans, it helps when there are also a few great beauty products on hand to provide the perfect finishing touch and an extra dose of confidence before hitching up our hemline a few inches north – and that’s where this amazing new launch comes in.

Designed to create ‘celebrity limbs,’ the new Supermodel Body skin enhancer from Charlotte Tilbury cleverly manipulates light to give the illusion of slimmer legs and beautifully radiant skin. A trick that the renowned makeup artist has used before on the angels of the runway and the A-list too, the impressive list of skincare benefits help to boost skin from the inside out and envelops it in a universally flattering glow.

MORE GLOSS: Are you ready for the Victoria's Secret Show to hit the UK?

With caffeine to detoxify, menthol to increase micro-circulation, aloe vera to soothe, wild shitake extract to firm skin and a cooling-metal massager to promote lymphatic drainage, all bases are covered by this supreme makeup multitasker. “I’ve poured all my makeup artist know-how and decoded my ‘celebrity limb’ trick into the genius Supermodel Body,” says Charlotte. “Simply apply along the front of arms, legs, décolletage, shoulders and any contours that will be exposed and blend with your fingers. I like to call it ‘Gisele & summer in a jar!’”

If that’s not reason enough to make it your skin finishing product of choice this summer, we don’t know what is!

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body is £45 and available to buy online from www.charlottetilbury.com .