Meet the new body contouring launch that‰Ûªs ‰Û÷Gisele and summer in a jar‰Ûª

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 August 2014
get-the-gloss-charlotte-tilbury-super-model-body-1

Charlotte Tilbury’s new Supermodel Body will make legs look like they’ve just stepped off a runway

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

If  contouring makeup  is all about enhancing your facial bone structure, think of what it could do for your body. Despite putting all our best efforts into our  Project Bikini  plans, it helps when there are also a few great beauty products on hand to provide the perfect finishing touch and an extra dose of confidence before hitching up our hemline a few inches north – and that’s where this amazing new launch comes in.

Designed to create ‘celebrity limbs,’ the new Supermodel Body skin enhancer from Charlotte Tilbury cleverly manipulates light to give the illusion of slimmer legs and beautifully radiant skin. A trick that the renowned makeup artist has used before on the angels of the runway and the A-list too, the impressive list of skincare benefits help to boost skin from the inside out and envelops it in a universally flattering glow.

MORE GLOSS: Are you ready for the Victoria's Secret Show to hit the UK?

With caffeine to detoxify, menthol to increase micro-circulation, aloe vera to soothe, wild shitake extract to firm skin and a cooling-metal massager to promote lymphatic drainage, all bases are covered by this supreme makeup multitasker. “I’ve poured all my makeup artist know-how and decoded my ‘celebrity limb’ trick into the genius Supermodel Body,” says Charlotte. “Simply apply along the front of arms, legs, décolletage, shoulders and any contours that will be exposed and blend with your fingers. I like to call it ‘Gisele & summer in a jar!’”

If that’s not reason enough to make it your skin finishing product of choice this summer, we don’t know what is!

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body is £45 and available to buy online from  www.charlottetilbury.com .


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Explore More