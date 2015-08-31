Meet the new gold standard in highlighting makeup by NARS...

In our experience when it comes to beating the dreaded post-holiday blues, new makeup can work wonders for making the bump back to reality just that little bit more bearable. Summer may be coming to an end, but we’re adamant that our sunkissed glows shouldn’t have to as well, which is why the new Liquid Gold Face Set from NARS has become our latest makeup must-have.

MORE GLOSS: How to beat the post-holiday blues

With a trio of 'strobing' tools to experiment with, the collection of dewy skin essentials provide the perfect touch of rose gold luminosity to see us through the darker months. For cheeks and eyes, opt for the soft shimmering apricot tones of the mini South Beach Multiple. For cheekbones and the high planes of the face, dab a few dots of the peach champagne Hot Sand Illuminator and for the most fitting of finishing touches? Apply a slick of the mini Gold Digger Larger Than Life Lip Gloss to add a subtle hint of sunnier climes to your final look.

Illuminating and radiance-boosting with a range of textures to choose from; getting your glow back has never been simpler.

The NARS Summer Liquid Gold Face Set is £27 and is available to buy online exclusively from www.narscosmetics.co.uk .

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .