Vita Liberata's revolutionary self-tanning sellout

Anna Hunter 1 April 2015
vita-liberata-1

Love bronzer but wish that your glow lasted longer? Get instant and long term gratification with Trystal™ Minerals, a genius beauty innovation

Many of us rely on bronzer to give us a lift on a dull day, or indeed enhance our tan on holiday, but what if your golden glow and subtly contoured cheekbones could last when the sun sets on our working day or beach break? For tan fans, the product of your dreams has just been invented.

Trystal™ Minerals by Vita Liberata is a world first; a loose mineral bronzing powder that instantly warms up your complexion, but also contains active tanning ingredient DHA to develop into a long-lasting tan over the course of four to eight hours. Light reflective micronized crystals create immediate luminosity, and the sheer finish and two shade options (Sunkissed and Bronze) allow you to buff on a translucent hint of colour or a deeper, more dramatic tan.

I am closer to ghostly than golden by nature, but I found that a light,  ‘swirl and tap’  application with the enclosed kabuki brush over my normal liquid foundation left me with a subtle, flattering finish. The soft, tapered brush makes achieving a streak and tidemark free, natural-looking tan easier than ever, and such little product is required that this could be the longest lasting glow on the market, in more ways than one. Oil-free, faff-free, mess-free and multitasking, this is is a self-tanning gamechanger for me. I feel as though I’m back in the suntan driving seat- I’ve got control of how much goes on, exactly where (a dust on the décolletage creates extra, much needed ‘volume’ in that area!) and how deep it develops. Turns out I’m not just a  makeup maniac , I’ve caught the bronzer bug too.

Vita Liberata Trystal™ Minerals, £35, including kabuki brush 



