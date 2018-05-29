Your chance to meet Trinny Woodall and try her makeup IRL

Whether you’re already a fan of Trinny London makeup , want to dabble in it before you buy or simply fancy meeting one of the funniest, least filtered woman on Instagram in the flesh, we’ve got some dates for your diary.

Trinny London is launching a pop-up shop on Duke Street in London from Wednesday 30th May until Saturday 9th June, where you can experiment with and purchase the brand’s stackable makeup pots (the summer holiday/ luggage restriction dream), as well as enjoy a bespoke ‘Match 2 Me’ consultation in person to ensure that every product is perfectly tailored to your colouring, skin type and desired look. You also book in for a 45 minute personalised session with a professional makeup artist to learn how to best enhance your features and how to apply makeup for different occasions, according to your needs, at a price of £45 that’s redeemable against any Trinny London makeup on the day.

If you want the actual Trinny treatment for yourself, Trinny Woodall will be in residence at the pop-up on Tuesday 5th June and Thursday 7th June, holding makeup masterclasses with Trinny's makeup artist Cha Cha. Smokey eyes and ‘taking your makeup from day to night’ are on the agenda, alongside many laughs and some ‘real talk’, knowing Trinny.