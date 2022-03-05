Merci Maman - the kindest Mother's Day gift

Susannah Taylor 1 March 2016
sisley-1

Looking for a Mother's Day gift with meaning? Look no further than Sisley

You could buy your wonderful mother a bunch of flowers for Mother's Day this Sunday, but lovely as they will be at the time, they will be gone in a few days. You could buy her chocolates, but they'll also be munched in a few days (unless your mum has serious willpower).  I have a better option - this year, Sisley have teamed up with the charity KISANY to create a beautiful hand-crafted pouch as a bespoke gift.

The KISANY charity has trained more than 100 vulnerable women in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Kenya as professional embroiderers, tailors and weavers, and they create beautiful designs on Belgian linen. For Sisley, they have created a beautiful linen pouch embroidered with the words Merci Maman on the front. Inside is a Black Rose Cream Mask 50ml, Phyto-Eye Twist in Topaze, Sisleya L'Integral Anti-Age 4ml sample, and a mini Phyto Lip-Twist in Baby (a lovely suits-all rose pink balm).

Retailing at £124.50, 10% of each purchase price will be donated directly to KISANY and help to fund education, health and housing. Your mum will also feel properly pampered and the pouch will last her a lifetime.

Available at Sisley counters and  www.sisley-paris.co.uk  now, but be quick!


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More