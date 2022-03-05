Merci Maman - the kindest Mother's Day gift

You could buy your wonderful mother a bunch of flowers for Mother's Day this Sunday, but lovely as they will be at the time, they will be gone in a few days. You could buy her chocolates, but they'll also be munched in a few days (unless your mum has serious willpower). I have a better option - this year, Sisley have teamed up with the charity KISANY to create a beautiful hand-crafted pouch as a bespoke gift.

The KISANY charity has trained more than 100 vulnerable women in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Kenya as professional embroiderers, tailors and weavers, and they create beautiful designs on Belgian linen. For Sisley, they have created a beautiful linen pouch embroidered with the words Merci Maman on the front. Inside is a Black Rose Cream Mask 50ml, Phyto-Eye Twist in Topaze, Sisleya L'Integral Anti-Age 4ml sample, and a mini Phyto Lip-Twist in Baby (a lovely suits-all rose pink balm).

Retailing at £124.50, 10% of each purchase price will be donated directly to KISANY and help to fund education, health and housing. Your mum will also feel properly pampered and the pouch will last her a lifetime.

Available at Sisley counters and www.sisley-paris.co.uk now, but be quick!