What to buy from Milk Makeup

Ayesha Muttucumaru 28 January 2019
The Instagram-famous brand has just made its UK debut on Cult Beauty. These are the products that we'll be stocking up on

With every new year, comes a bevy of new beauty brands that have made their way from US to UK shores. While Drunk Elephant  and Kate Somerville  made waves in 2018, 2019 already looks set for even bigger things with the arrival of Milk Makeup. The brand has just launched on Cult Beauty , much to the delight of the 17,000 people who signed up to the waitlist (the e-tailer's biggest waitlist ever).

Created by a New York and LA-based photo studio called Milk, the brand has already built up a cult following in America and from one look at its Instagram page, it’s easy to see why. Its innovative range of multi-use makeup and fuss-free skincare is all about practicality and creativity, a point perfectly demonstrated by their list of bestsellers - cannabis oil-infused KUSH mascara , Blur Stick , Tattoo Stamp , Lip + Cheek Stick  and Matcha Toner  (to name but a few).

What’s more, the range is paraben-free and 100 per cent vegan  too. The launch comes hot off the heels of the success of Milk Makeup’s first-ever pop-up in London over the weekend, which saw hundreds queue around the block on both days and a staggering 4,575 shoppers go through its doors.

Milk Makeup co-founder & CEO, Mazdack Rassi said: "The response in the UK for the launch of Milk Makeup has been incredible and beyond our expectations. At the Covent Garden pop-up shop, we witnessed a new generation of beauty enthusiasts who loved our brand and most importantly what it stands for – self-expression and creativity."

Our top Milk Makeup picks

It's hard to pick favourites here, but if we had to...

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Stick, £20.50

Tired eyes will drink up this refreshing under-eye de-puffer. Containing caffeine to reenergise and aloe to soothe away the signs of screen fatigue, it's a handbag staple.

Buy it now

Milk Makeup Flex Concealer, £23.75

'Flex' seems a pretty apt way of describing this superfluid medium to full coverage concealer - its malleable texture covers up everything from dark circles to blemishes with equal efficiency. There are 16 shades available to provide an option for a wide range of skin tones.

Buy it now

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Stick, £20.50

If you love a multitasker, you'll love this. A sheer blush and juicy lip tint in one, just swipe, blot and go - it's minimal effort, maximum output.

Buy it now

Milk Makeup Tattoo Stamp, £10.25

It's one of the best makeup stamps we've tried. Available in a range of different designs (the peace and star ones are our favourites), they stamp on crisply (no blurred lines) and have impressive staying power too. More importantly, they're just really fun to apply.

Buy it now

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment, £20.50

Offering incredible payoff, this fast-setting cream eyeshadow is high impact and extremely long lasting. There are 10 shades in the range, personal favourites being the gunmental All Nighter and gilded Gig.

Buy it now

Shop the full collection at Cult Beauty here.


