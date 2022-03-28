The latest makeup collection from Millie Bobby Brown is set to be a sell-out

When Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown launched her beauty brand Florence by Mills last September over 20,000 people signed up to the waiting list, and we're expecting similar hysteria when her new makeup collection, 16 Wishes.
In honour of her sixteenth birthday (how is she still so young?!) 16 Wishes includes an eyeshadow palette, £34, a face mask duo, £22, and three lip glosses, £12 each. The products are housed in pastel cloud print packaging, very reminiscent of Ariana Grande's aesthetic from her Sweetener album, while the glosses look similar to Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits - makes sense when they're all going after the same Gen Z demographic. Everything Florence by Mills offers is clean and affordable and Millie says of the range, ‘every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin’, and encourages young teens to embrace who they are and their individuality using the inclusive new collection.
This break-apart eyeshadow palette contains sixteen shades, each named after Millie's wishes for the world (Freedom, Peace, Strength and Justice, to name a few). In a move that feels very Fenty, the magnetic palette splits into three making it easy to transport or to split into three and share with friends.
Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo, £22
These shimmering peel-off masks were designed to be shared - the dark pink Mind Glowing mask (which launched with the first drop from the brand) draws out dirt and oil from pores, while the rose gold Low-Key Calming mask helps calm and soothe skin to leave it feeling refreshed.
16 was definitely the age we were never without our lipstick, so it makes sense that Millie has added three high shine, non-sticky glosses to her range. The shades are shimmering pink Birthday Mills, sheer flitter Dreamy Mills and shimmering fuchsia Radiant Mills.
The new makeup joins the dewy moisturiser , shimmering face mask and Zero Chill Face Mist that Florence by Mills originally launched with, alongside the barely-there base , super shine lip oil and gorgeous creamy blush which has been hailed as the hero product.
Follow Florence by Mills on Instagram