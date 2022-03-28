The latest makeup collection from Millie Bobby Brown is set to be a sell-out

When Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown launched her beauty brand Florence by Mills last September over 20,000 people signed up to the waiting list, and we're expecting similar hysteria when her new makeup collection, 16 Wishes.

In honour of her sixteenth birthday (how is she still so young?!) 16 Wishes includes an eyeshadow palette, £34, a face mask duo, £22, and three lip glosses, £12 each. The products are housed in pastel cloud print packaging, very reminiscent of Ariana Grande's aesthetic from her Sweetener album, while the glosses look similar to Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits - makes sense when they're all going after the same Gen Z demographic. Everything Florence by Mills offers is clean and affordable and Millie says of the range, ‘every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin’, and encourages young teens to embrace who they are and their individuality using the inclusive new collection.