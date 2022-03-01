Miracles do happen - the glitter nail polish remover that works

Judy Johnson 5 January 2015
gtg-sephora-glitter-nail-polish-remover-main

Sephora Instant Nail Polish Remover for Glitter is so simple yet so effective - why did no one think of this before?

I think I speak for us all when I say choosing to put on glitter polish creates an inner conflict between the desire to dazzle and the knowledge that in a few days you will be cursing yourself for layering on so many coats of something that JUST WON’T COME OFF.

It is time, then, to thank the beauty gods (or more specifically, Sephora) because hallelujah - there is now a really simple product on the market that removes glitter polish like it’s the easiest thing in the world. It laughs in the face of its acetone-based shelf sharers which, literally, barely touch the surface. Sephora’s Instant Nail Polish Remover for Glitter is the answer to your beauty prayers, dear nail painters. 

Much like the Bourjois ‘dip-and-twist’ bottled sponge style remover  that’s proven popular, this version contains an exfoliating sponge in the centre. It doesn’t sound promising, but I have tested with my most fierce glitter polishes and nothing stands up to its genius yet simple design. After all, how many times have you used a standard remover only to then use your nail to pick off remaining bits of glitter? The exfoliating pad essentially does this for you, while the strong solution dissolves away any colour. The only snag? Sephora can't ship this to the UK, so if you're a Brit with a love of glitz you'll need your passport or a doting friend who's willing to pick one up for you on their travels.

It’s a revelation; a revolution, in fact. A sparkling one. From now on, it’s glitter all the way… 

Sephora Instant Nail Polish Remover for Glitter, $9.50, is  available from Sephora.com



