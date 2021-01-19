Missguided makeup: Is the fast-fashion brand's beauty offering worth trying?

19 January 2021
missguided-beauty

You can have a full face of makeup (and we mean everything) for £75.50 but how does Missguided Beauty measure up?

Missguided makeup landed last week, launching with 148 products priced between £6 and £12, including foundation, concealer, mascara, blush, cream and powder highlighter, eyeshadow singles, setting spray, liquid liner, pencil liner, brow builder ... everything you can imagine really, and it's causing quite the stir in the beauty world, with influencers praising the brand for its impressive shade range (25 shades of foundation), inclusive campaign and slick Glossier-style packaging.

The collection treads the perfect line between natural makeup and all-out glamour, with products for a pared-back look (foundation, subtle mascara and clear gloss) as well as party-worthy makeup (bold red lipstick, metallic eye shadows and liquid liner).

Missguided is best known for its party wear (if teensy dresses and Love Island collaborations are your thing, chances are you'll have some Missguided in your wardrobe), while the brand really came into its own last year, offering ultra-chic loungewear at affordable price points.

Following their successful fragrance, Babe Power , £10, which launched in 2017, the Manchester based-brand has waited until now to make a foray into makeup, with a 148 strong product offering of vegan and cruelty-free buys. The packaging is about as Insta-friendly as you can get; all white and millennial pink with minimal fonts – so far, so Glossier. But what are the products actually like?

The demand has been so high so far that our shipment is yet to get here, but the range has been praised by bloggers so far, impressed with the affordable price point and the staying power of the makeup. Here's what we're looking forward to trying from the Missguided Beauty Collection.

Meet Your Match Demi-Matte Foundation, £12

Available in 25 shades this buildable medium coverage liquid foundation is formulated with diamond powder for a hint of radiance. It blends in easily according to reviews and doesn't transfer or feel cakey.

Buy now

Meet Your Match Liquid Concealer, £8

A similar consistency to Collection's cult Lasting Perfection Concealer , £4.19, this is highly pigmented and enriched with aloe vera to keep the skin hydrated and stop it sinking into fine lines (not that the average Missguided shopper has any wrinkles). It comes in ten shades with a paddle applicator, has SPF6 and leaves a matte finish and doesn't dab in effortlessly, but stays put once it's in place. It needs a couple of layers to cover dark circles.

Buy now

Dew Gloss Multi-Use Gloss, £9

This luminous balm can go under or over makeup for a glossy finish, coming in a pearly pink shade called Angel Baby (think Benefit's High Beam ) and a golden hue called Hu$tle. It doesn't slip about and creates a dolphin skin  style sheen.

Buy now

Real Thicc Lash Mega Volume Mascara, £10

The range has this thickening mascara and a lengthening one too, the Oh Hi Lash mascara , also £10. Given there are so many budget mascaras out there at the moment doing great things, these had to be very impressive and while they didn't flake or leave dusty residue under the eye, they're not as wow-worthy as other budget brands' offerings.

Buy now

Gimme Lip Matte Lipstick, £8.50

In ten shades including a bold red, a punchy pink and a sultry burgundy, this is long wear and highly pigmented. There are ten shine shades too along with the #NoFilter plumping lip gloss , £9, in 11 shades, ten Pick Up Line lip liners , £6 each, eight Matte Stix matte liquid lipsticks , £7.50 and ten Lip Juice super shine lip glosses , £7.50.

Stand by for our full review of Missguided Beauty the second we get our hands on it!

