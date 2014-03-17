Model inspiration: find your perfect lipstick shade with the help of the Este Lauder spokesmodels

Who better to help pick out the perfect lipstick colour for any skin tone, style and make-up bag than the supermodels of Estée Lauder and Creative Makeup Director Tom Pecheux?

With 22 shades to choose from in the new Color Envy Sculpting range, the highly pigmented collection of long-lasting lip colours definitely has the GTG kiss of approval. With a great mix of finishes (think lip stain and lipstick), moisturising properties and a stellar choice from nudes to reds, ideally, we’d like them all, but our bathroom shelves are under enough strain as it is.

Thankfully, Tom has made it easy for us to pick our favourite using his lipstick colour guide for each of the brand’s spokesmodels, as well as his top tips for making sure your power pout stands out from the crowd this spring…

WHICH ‘SUPER’ ARE YOU?

Carolyn Murphy

“ Envious (the shade from the ad campaign). She loves a red lipstick.”

Arizona Muse

“I love her with a red as well so Vengeful Red .”

Joan Smalls

“I love her in a dark burgundy so Insolent Plum .”

Constance Jablonski

“I love it when she focuses on her eyes so a nude colour like Insatiable Ivory works on her lips.”

How to apply lipstick

Bullet

“Best application because it’s fast, precise and gives a nice coverage,” saya Tom. “With Pure Color Envy, the bullet really helps to define and sculpt the shape of the lip.”

Fingertips

“Create a transparent finish with no precision. More like a stain.”

Brush

“When you want to bring perfection, precision and high quality finish, particularly when you apply a red lipstick.”

WHERE TO DRAW THE LINE

“Lip liner can help. But for me, a liner only works if it’s a nude or a colour that matches the colour of the lip. To make them fuller, you can go slightly outside the lip line,” suggests Tom.

“If you have small lips, avoid a dark shade. The darker the shade the more intense your lips look but on smaller lips, it can give you a mean, severe look. Also avoid very pale lipsticks if you want a fuller looking mouth.”

THE PERFECT PARTNER?

“Self confidence,” says Tom.

And a smile, too.

All lipsticks are £24 and available at www.esteelauder.co.uk