Model makeover: how to create 5 Brit models’ best makeup looks

Are you more Cara or Jourdan? Or perhaps you’re more Suki, Neelam or Edie? With each bringing their own signature style to runways and red carpets alike, Britain’s top models are the women leading the way in the beauty stakes both on and off the catwalk. From natural makeup to the more dramatic, stunnning nudes to the sultriest of smokey eyes, we asked a trio of makeup artists for their top makeup tips for recreating some of the nation’s biggest models’ best looks. When it comes to finding makeup ideas for the new season, this group of the UK’s finest could be the ones to provide the perfect dose of beauty inspiration. Cara Delevingne

The Look: Smouldering eyes, beautifully glowing strobing and contouring makeup and of course, those trademark brows. “Cara has exquisite features and her infamous brows frame her face,” says makeup artist Florrie White . “Not everyone is blessed with these bold and beautiful brows so from this glowing, sculpted and highlighted look, I would focus on creating the smouldering enhanced eyes.” The Makeup: “Instead of opting for the obvious black liner, I would still create intensity but with Clinique’s Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen in Brown , £19, along the top lash line - the fine pointed nib allows you to create a really fine feline line in the inner corners of the eyes, which can be thickened along the lash line then refined down again to form a cool flick and extension of the lash line. “I would then recommend creating a soft smudgy lower lash line with Clinique’s Skinny Stick in Slim Sable , £15, which hugs the lash line and can be easily smudged and blended down into a cool, lived-in eye. Add more intensity around the eyes with at least three coats of Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara in Jumbo Jet , £17.50. GTG recommends: For an expert dose of strobing makeup, opt for the dynamic duo of the Burberry Face Contour Pen , £25 and Fresh Glow Pen , £25, to sculpt and glow like a pro. Jourdan Dunn

The Look: Always making makeup look effortlessly chic, natural beauty Suki’s carefully crafted smokey eye here gives her finished look a subtle edge. The Makeup: “Suki is wearing a flawless complexion with a pretty flush with smokey brown eyes as the main feature. I often recommend carrying a small eyeshadow compact around which can take you from day to night, such as Clinique’s Eye Duo in Day into Date , £22,” recommends Florrie White. “Sweep the lighter highlighting shade from the inner corner of the eye over the lid for daytime and finish the simple healthy look with a few coats of defining mascara. Then simply apply the darker shade along the top and lower lash lines, blending the product on the eyelid up over the crease line so it literally smokes it out, leaving the inner corner clear or perhaps retouching it with the lighter shade. Add more mascara to take your look into the night.” GTG recommends: For lashes that offer some serious wow-factor, the new NARS Black Moon Audacious Mascara , £21, could be just what you’re looking for. For skin like Suki, look no further than Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation , £32, to provide an even, natural finish. MORE GLOSS: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation - a spell for perfect skin? Neelam Gill

The Look: Neelam’s signature style is all about those eyes - sharp, clean and amazingly thick eyebrows paired with soft eyeshadow. “Her coffee skin and huge doe eyes framed by dramatic eyebrows could give Cara a run for her money,” says Ruby Hammer. “Everything is defined but not a riot of colour.” The Makeup: “My hero product would be the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo , £17,” recommends Ruby. “Use this terrific product to shade in gaps in the brows using the natural shade for the daytime and the darker shade for night time or for more dramatic impact. Brush with an angled brush for the best effect.” GTG recommends: To keep flyaways in check, opt for Neelam’s personal pick - Blink Eyebrow Gel in Cardamon Pod , £17, and combine with the colour-coded Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Sophisticate , £38, on lids for the ultimate way to make eyes the focal point of your makeup. MORE GLOSS: Neelam Gill on modelling, Burberry and breaking beauty’s barriers Edie Campbell