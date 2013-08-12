Montano's Masterclass: Kiss from a rose

Susannah Taylor 12 August 2013
get-the-gloss-montano-masterclass-pink-lips-1
Photography by Billie Scheepers

A demure pink lip is this season’s make-up must-have and pairs beautifully with a soft, steely eye. Make-up artist Kay Montano shows us how to get the look

The make-up that often grabs the beauty headlines is the bold stuff - the graphic eyeliner, big brows, the big beehive, an orange fluoro lip for example.

But there is a lot to be said for make-up that takes a softly softly approach. While Amy Winehouse-style eyeliner might look cool on the catwalk, there’s no guarantee it suits everyone and it might not be right on a romantic date.

However, gentle, flattering tonal make-up colours such as this subtle grey smokey eye, and soft pink lip will flatter every eye or lip shape and make the perfect transition from summer to autumn for many occasions.

Step 1 Baby Soft Skin

For skin that looks soft, translucent but luminescent, it’s important to prime the skin properly. Prep skin with a non-greasy moisturiser before applying a sheer foundation. Kay used a sponge to apply this, starting at the middle of the face such as around the nose, on the forehead and the chin which is where she says the skin can be most red. She then blended this out towards the hair line. The key is not to use too much and to use only where needed.

Kay used: Chanel Perfection Lumiere Foundation , £36.00

Step 2 Steely Glance

Grey or silvery eyeshadow makes a pretty and gentle alternative to summer’s more dramatic bronzes and browns. Using a medium sized blending brush, Kay blended the colour all over the eyelid up past the socket line and out towards the edge of the eyebrows. With what’s left on her brush she also applied a small amount under the eyes. Refrain from using eyeliner as this creates a hard line and the aim is to keep the look soft and gentle.

Kay used: Autograph Pure Colour Duo Eyeshadow in Grey , £8.50

Step 3 Wonder Lashes

For a doe-eyed effect, use a volumising mascara on top and bottom lashes to open up the eyes. Apple one coat, and then use an eyelash curler to give the appearance of bigger, wider eyes. Apply another coat of mascara for extra oomph.

Kay used: Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Black , £24.00

Step 4 Sweet Cheeks

To stop the look from becoming too saccharine, Kay has used a coral blusher instead of pink, concentrating the colour on the apples of the cheeks before softly blending along the cheekbones towards the hairline. Kay also used a finely milled translucent powder on the forehead, chin and around the nose to block shine and give skin a velvety effect.

Kay used: Autograph Pure Colour Powder Blush in Coral,  £7.00. Kay is also a big fan of Jurlique’s Silk Finishing Powder  in Rose, £19.50 because she says ‘It’s incredibly fine, has no talc in it and smells amazing.”

Step 5 Petal Power

Finally Kay has applied a chalky pale pink lip colour which gives a very faint nod to the sixties without looking like throw-back.

Kay used: Lipstick in Powder Room by Topshop , from £8.00

Credits:

Make-up by Kay Montano at D&V management

Photographer Billie Scheepers

Styling by Susannah Taylor

Hair by Ayo Laguda using 3 More Inches by Michael Van Clarke

Model Hetti from Premier

Dress by Erdem at  netaporter.com 

Necklace from a selection at  anthropologie.com


