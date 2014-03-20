My Clutch Bag Beauty Edit: Kathleen Baird-Murray of Net-A-Porter

Being a Beauty Director, I have a lot of make-up that I have to test out on a regular basis so I need to have a clearout every so often to make way for the new season’s collections.

What makes the cut? A make-up wardrobe of standby essentials that don’t date and that I know I’ll return to time and time again.

The staples I won’t be without are a red lipstick (essential for when you want to look like you’ve had all the time in the world to get ready, but really you’ve just added just a stroke of lipstick) and a nude-toned lip colour .

If I’m playing up my eyes I like to down play lips – it’s a little more elegant. With a good mascara and black eyeliner (I like a kohl pencil as its soft enough to work with) I can do anything, from a classic feline eye to something more inventive using fingers to smudge.

A blush and bronzing duo is great for this time of year, as it helps to illuminate and bring a little colour to your cheeks. I’ll happily go without foundation and just use a tinted moisturizer, but I will always keep one to hand because a more dramatic evening look sometimes requires a proper base .

