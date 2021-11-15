Nail this season’s Y2K makeup trend with Urban Decay’s Naked Cyber palette – it's currently 30% off!

15 November 2021
With 12 dreamy, iridescent shades, Urban Decay’s latest vegan Naked palette is all you need to create otherworldly looks this party season

Written in partnership with Urban Decay

We haven’t been entirely convinced by the resurgence of Y2K trends. Ultra low-rise jeans can stay firmly in 2003, thank you very much. But the return of frosty, chrome makeup inspired by the year 2000? That we can get on board with.

Enter Urban Decay’s Naked Cyber palette , £45, a gorgeous collection of 12 vegan* shimmery neutrals, mattes, iridescent glitters and reflective duo chromes. They all come together to create a totally wearable palette that’s as good for creating that classic neutral look the Naked palettes are known for, as it is for painting on statement-making, bold makeup to help you stand out at festive gatherings.

The palette, which has 30 per cent off** on Urbandecay.co.uk until 21/11/21, is inspired by future tech, cyberspace and virtual reality, with names such as Byte, Gadget, Meta Data and Electrode.

There are eight shades that will look comfortingly familiar to fans of the OG Naked palette, in light/medium peach hues. While these are undeniably useful (and have that gorgeous, creamy texture we all know and love) the palette gets really exciting when you start to play with the duochromes. Named Cyberspace and Y3K, these two contrasting, reflective pigments have a shade-shifting effect in the light, which is like getting two shadows in one, for an out of this world magical look.

It's not only the eyeshadows that are vegan – the double-ended brush is now vegan and cruelty-free too.

To see the palette in action, watch makeup artist and Urban Decay creative artistry manager Danielle Roberts create a millennium-worthy look with the Naked Cyber palette and prepare to feel inspired!

*Vegan formula: does not contain animal-derived ingredients or by products

