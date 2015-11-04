NARS addict? Pop into the brand’s first ever London pop up store

For this week only, François NARS is set to put his stamp on Soho courtesy of his first London pop up store in the heart of the capital.

Opening its doors until Friday the 6th of November, the pop up will act as a celebration of the NARS Steven Klein collection (the only one globally), hosting a whole range of activities including exclusive events and consultations with leading makeup artists to provide ample beauty inspiration. From a gallery of the campaign shots for the collaboration starring Juliette Lewis and Karen Elson, to the opportunity to purchase the new collection to a fully equipped working studio space for industry professionals, it’s a treat for both senses and makeup bags.

There’s also the chance for fans to get their hands on two exclusives before they go online: the new ‘An Abnormal Female Lip Pencil Coffret,’ £45 (housed in a show-stopping lipstick bullet case), and ‘Full Service Mini Kabuki Brush Set,’ £65.

Looks like Bateman Street just got the most interesting of beauty upgrades.

Visit the NARS Steven Klein pop up at 15 Bateman Street, W1D 3AQ.

For more information on its upcoming events, visit www.narscosmetics.co.uk/stevenklein .

