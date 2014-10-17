NARS and Tilda Swinton set to take spring 2015 by storm

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 October 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-tilda-and-nars

The beauty brand has announced that the fashion muse will be their newest campaign face

Known for her fashion prowess, award-winning performances and signature eclectic style, Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton’s latest role as the campaign face of NARS Cosmetics’  spring 2015 campaigns looks set to become another show-stopper in the making.

Photographed by Founder and Creative Director François Nars , the campaign imagery will consist of four portraits showcasing the actress’s high fashion appeal and the brand’s trademark collection of colours and textures that suit any skin tone . Fusing high fashion with a modern edge, we couldn’t think of a better pairing.

“As a photographer, working with an actress like Tilda is very enjoyable,” said Nars. “She is a living legend. I love her bold style and really admire her work. As an actress, she brings such strong personality to the camera. And as a woman, she lives the experience of transformation and expression. She was the perfect choice for NARS.”


