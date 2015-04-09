NARS reveals new collection with Christopher Kane

9 April 2015
gtg-news-christopher-kane-nars

Edgy designer Christopher Kane has revealed a new collection with NARS cosmetics that looks good enough to eat

NARS cosmetics have revealed that a new collection with world renowned designer Christopher Kane, entitled 'Neoneutral', is coming soon.

First used backstage at the designer's  spring/summer 2015  London Fashion Week show in September last year, Kane said of the collection, "Nars has been a long-standing and valued partner of ours, so this collaboration was an obvious fit. Nars has the same unapologetic aesthetic that is signature to the Christopher Kane brand and I'm excited to share what we've created together."

The limited-edition 10 piece collection features a range of neon brights, futuristic hues and candy-coloured glosses that look good enough to eat. Not to mention Multiples in shimmering lilac and vibrant fuschia that we can’t wait to take from the runway into reality.

Christopher Kane for Nars, priced from £19, launches on May 1 at Selfridges and nationwide from June 1.


