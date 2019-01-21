Net-A-Porter's new Clean Beauty edit has amazing savings

'Clean' is one of the fastest-growing categories in beauty and Net-A-Porter has been a long-time champion of luxury beauty brands with a natural and organic approach.

Today, the site launches its 2019 Net-A-Porter Clean Beauty Kit with 16 of its most popular 'clean' beauty products, 13 of which are full-size. If you bought all 16 individually, they would set you back £560, but this edit comes in at just £120, a saving of nearly 80 per cent. That's got to be the best January sale offer we've seen.

The idea of what constitutes 'clean' beauty is still not exactly crystal clear; for some it can mean vegan, for others, it can mean natural or free of controversial ingredients such as parabens, but Newby Hands, Global Beauty Director at NAP defines what it means in this case.

"For this kit, we edited the best-selling products that take a natural, clean, botanical or organic approach to beauty. It’s what I like to call ‘considered beauty’, as companies consciously choose what ingredients they use and, often more importantly, those that they leave out.“

And yes, 'clean' beauty at the luxury end, can also clean you out, as it can be pretty spendy. So, if you’re looking to give it a try, this is certainly a cheaper way in – and we expect it to sell out pronto.

Featuring makeup and skincare buys from top brands such as Susanne Kaufmann, Rodin and Mauli Rituals, the kit comes inside a clear cosmetics bag, perfect for travel.