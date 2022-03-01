Net set, go: The Outnet to trial selling beauty products

India Block 3 September 2015
the-outnet
Getty Images

Do you like your beauty brands with an beautiful discount? Well your dreams are set to come true in time this holiday season

The Outnet, the go-to site for all women who like their designer threads at a fashionable discount, has announced they will be temporarily adding beauty brands to their stylish outlet offering. This is one internet pop up we won’t be clicking cancel on.

From 25th October through to December, the sister site of Net-a-Porter will be stocking 18 beauty brands at discounts of up to 20-30% off retail prices. Makeup brands that will be available on the site include Get The Gloss favourites By Terry, Ren and Lipstick Queen.

Whilst the timing hints heavily that The Outnet expects us to be doing our Christmas shopping with them, we’re sure we won’t be able to resist picking up a few treats for ourselves, what with the money we’ll be saving.

Currently the beauty section is only billed to last as long as the festive period, but with the Director of Global Sales Andres Sosa hinting that The Outnet “aren’t saying no” to a more permanent beauty section we’re hoping that discount beauty will be for life, not just for Christmas.

