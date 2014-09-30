New cosmetics range from Gucci raises the stakes in the makeup world

30 September 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-gucci-main

Gucci is the way to go as the designer makeup market values £49 million in the first half of 2014

As Gucci launch their hotly anticipated cosmetics range, it seems they’re jumping on the right bandwagon. With the prestige beauty market booming, global information company NPD Group Inc. have announced that for the period January to June 2014, the designer makeup market valued a whopping £49 million - a 3.5 per cent increase on the previous year.

As June Jensen, Director UK Beauty for The NPD Group explains: “Designer makeup sets the standard for colour cosmetics around the world. It has a strong association with luxury brands and A-list celebrities. Each year a new wave of designer brands enter the market with a new colour line. This highlights the importance of makeup to a brand’s profile and its future sales strategy.”

Looking set to challenge other established fashion brands in the designer makeup market, Gucci’s gorgeous new collection has been designed by in-house creative-director Frida Giannini to be softer, sleeker and more sophisticated than all the rest. Including over 50 lipstick shades, 25 nail colours and 75 eye colours, the collection’s hero product is the dewy lustrous glow foundation - a gorgeous base available in 18 shades which offers round-the-clock radiance for your face.

As well as the figures released by the NPD Group, research based on unit sales also revealed that the typical makeup routine involves 12 steps with 14 products - primer, liquid foundation, concealer, powder, blush, bronzer, eye primer, eye shadow, liner/pencil, eye brow, mascara, lip colour, lip gloss and lip liner. The three key items and best sellers in the prestige beauty market were liquid foundation, mascara and lip colour.

You can check out Gucci’s new cosmetics collection  here


