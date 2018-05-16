Fenty Beauty’s new chrome colour highlighters are about to take your glow to the next level

From beauty to fashion, it’s fair to say that Rihanna is absolutely smashing it at the moment. From inclusive shade to size ranges (courtesy of her new Savage x Fenty lingerie line), bad gal's done good when it comes to championing diversity. And while her longwear foundation is a personal favourite of mine for keeping my T-zone shine-free, I’m also a huge fan of her highlighters (loved April’s Body Lava launch and Trophy Wife caught the eye of my sister so much, that she actually tried to smoosh her cheek up against mine in the hope it would transfer), which is why the brand’s second summer drop, part two of the delightfully named, Beach Please! (love a pun) collection, has especially piqued my interest.

The highlight of the collection (sorry for the pun, but I warned you), is the Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo range, £28, a trio of super strobers created to give your glow a dose of hyper-metallic chrome colour. Taking inspiration from Rihanna’s personal highlighting technique, layering, they’re designed to be used as a blush and eye colour too, to blur the lines between where your highlight begins and eyeshadow ends. Definitely one for those who like to be a little creative with their application.

“I’ve never been afraid of a little colour and I love highlighting with these,” says Rihanna. “I like to layer the colours and blend from my cheeks to my eyes to my temples.” They're ‘Freestyle’ by name, freestyle by nature.

The new Duos are set to become permanent fixtures of the Fenty Beauty family and tutorials from the brand’s Global Makeup Artists, Hector Espinal and Priscilla Ono, are also in the works too - we’ll definitely be watching out for those.