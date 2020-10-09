New in at Beauty Pie: the latest drops to get excited excited about

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

There’s nothing quite like a Beauty Pie haul to put a smile on our faces and this month has seen a bumper crop of new launches arrive on the site. Here’s what to add to your basket this month, from brightening body lotions that keep dry skin at bay to autumnal eye colours for new season makeup (not a member of Beauty Pie? Join using code GTGSENTME and get an extra £50 to spend). Superdose Vitamin C Bio-Vitamin Brightening Body Lotion, members £11.34, non-members £50



If orange Starburst are your favourites you’ll love this citrus-scented serum-texture body lotion. It’s jam-packed with skincare ingredients that brighten such as tranexamic acid, hyaluronic acid and firming brown algae, as well as vitamin C. Use daily for fast brightening, firming and rejuvenating action, or two or three times a week for anti-ageing powers. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, as you’d expect from BP. Buy it now Mandarin Leaf White Cedar and Freesia EDP, members £18.57, non-members £125



Sticking with the citrus theme, this is the ideal transition perfume, taking you from floral summer scents to woody winder ones by way of mandarin, freesia, vetiver and musk. It’s sultry and sexy, a softer take on summer’s sharp scents Buy it now One Powder Wonder, members £7, non-members £26



This finishing powder plumps and perfects the skin for a soft, blurred appearance. It fills lines and brightens too for a naturally luminous look without the shine. Buy it now Pro Travel Makeup Brush Set, members £15.25, non-members £80

We might not be going anywhere for the foreseeable future but we still want this mini brush set, comprising of powder, foundation, blush, eyeshadow blending, and eye contour and smudge brushes. They’re all made from luxury synthetic bristles with wooden handles and live inside a sleek zip case to keep them pristine. Launching in October Superdose C Vitamin C Freezedried Ampoules, members £28.68, non-members £100



We all know vitamin C can be a tricky mistress, destabilising quickly from light exposure and having fingers dipped in the pot so Beauty Pie’s ampoule system is the ideal way to get your dosage. Designed to be used once per week, you mix the powder capsule with the hyaluronic acid dose to activate it and in turn it will visibly brighten your skin, improve skin hydration and protect you from free radicals and UV. Buy it now Superluminous Undereye Genius, members £4.72, non-members £20



Trouble sleeping? Us too. While BP can’t help energise you at your desk, they can erase all signs of sleepiness from your face with this wake up makeup to disguise dark circles. Linoleic acid and vitamin E help to repair the delicate skin barrier under our eyes, while anti-fatigue brightening micro-pearls scatter lights and brighten the area. Put this over your eye cream and under your concealer to look wide awake. It comes in two shades: light / medium to correct blue-toned dark circles, shawl medium / deep covers brown toned under eye areas. Back in stock in November Uber Youth Super Elixir Microbiome Mist, members £17.43, non-members £80



We’re calling it; microbiome mists are going to be everywhere in the next few months. By balancing the microbiome in the skin you protect your skin barrier (essential when it’s compromised by mask-wearing) and keep inflammation to a minimum. This is to be used after cleansing for a quick spritz. Buy it now Ultra Colour Pro Gel Eyeliner, member £4.11, non-members £17



One of Beauty Pie’s best-sellers now comes in three new shimmery shades; Cooperhazy, Molten and Bronze to make all your autumnal makeup wishes come true. They’re made from creamy vegan wax that lasts all day with no flaking thanks to marula oil in the ingredients list. Buy it now Wondercolour Longwear Cream Shadow Sticks, members £4.94, non-members £22

