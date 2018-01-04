1 / 9

New makeup to cheer you into the New Year

It’s stormy, the party’s over and you’re back to leaving the house in the dark to go to work. January is here, and it could feel all glum and dreary, however, the new year glut of makeup launches did not get the ‘fun sponge’ memo that often accompanies all things Jan. In fact, much of the fresh pickings in beauty land are bright, kitsch and having none of this post-festive season ennui, thanks very much. Here’s a rundown of some happy clappy cosmetic newness, many of which are cheering just to look at. We need all the joy we can get currently.