Nigella Lawson's well-judged war paint

Anna Hunter 5 December 2013
get-the-gloss-nigella-lawson

Nigella Lawson is playing hardball in court - you can tell just by studying her make-up, writes Anna Hunter

The fraud trial of Nigella Lawson’s former aides continues today, with Ms Lawson attending the hearing looking as polished and unshakeable as she did yesterday. With the case still in continuation we will refrain from commenting on the intricate details of the evidence being given, however if Ms Lawson’s courtroom countenance is anything to go by, she’s playing hardball.

Her ‘don’t mess with me’ make-up, sleek blow-dry and steely look of determination couldn’t provide more of a contrast to her familiar Domestic Goddess demeanour, and rightly so. She’s not baking, she means business, and appropriately her refined appearance reflects that. Her razor sharp liner could injure and her sculpted cheekbones are a lesson in perfect contouring.

Pale lips and a professionally blended bronze smokey eye are finished with a fan of perfectly applied false lashes, a dramatic look inherited from her mother as indicated by Nigella during her spell as Stylist magazine beauty editor last week:

“My mother always went out at night wearing two pairs of false eyelashes in case one fell off.”

This is belts and braces beauty; she’s taking no risks and sticking to what suits her. She may not always leave the house looking immaculate (taking the eye patches al fresco was not her finest beauty moment), however, when it counts, she pulls out the big guns. Perhaps it says it all that her favourite mascara is Armani Eyes to Kill.


