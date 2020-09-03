Is this the fastest selling palette of all time?

Would you buy an eyeshadow palette this vibrant? Well, at its peak stampede, 243 people per minute were snapping up this jewel-toned coffer by Dutch YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials. The 20-shade collab with Beauty Bay Nikkie Tutorials' x Beauty Bay Pressed Pigment Palette. which had 87,000 advanced sign-ups sold out in just eight hours. A second drop is coming in a few weeks, we're told.

The 26-year-old transgender Dutch native, full name Nikkie de Jäger, has 14 million followers on Instagram and 13.5 million on YouTube, who hang onto every colourful makeup artistry tutorial she posts. Lady Gaga is a fan and chose Nikkie to do her makeup for the launch of her own House Laboratories' Glam Room Palette No1: Fame in December. Needless to say, Nikkie's not someone to follow if you want pared-back, natural makeup. If you want rainbow brights, statement smokey eyes, she's your gal.

The £25 palette is a collection of matte, shimmer and duo-chrome shades, housed in a double-sided package, that represents the two sides of Nikkie's personality – half unicorns, neons and glitter, half dark, gothic vibes.

"Although people know me for my bright and colourful personality there is also a more mysterious and darker side to me," Nikkie tells us. "This palette perfectly resembles what is me. It is designed to be an escape from everyday life, a place where you can be totally you."

Nikkie has not been without her share of dark times. Earlier this she revealed that she was transgender on YouTube, and afterwards told Ellen de Generes that she'd felt compelled to do so by someone who threatened to 'expose her identity' and that she believed their goal was to destroy her life. "Plot twist, that didn't happen. I'm not thankful to that person but I am thankful that it happened now and I get to be free," she told Ellen.