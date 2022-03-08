Niod Photography Fluid Opacity 12%: better than Photoshop?

Anna Hunter 3 August 2015
gtg-beauty-serum-photography-main

No airbrushing, no smoke and mirrors, just a REALLY amazing sell-out primer

Let’s face it, the world has gone selfie mad, so it was only a matter of time before photoready beauty followed suit. From contouring to strobing to airbrushed tans, it seems many of us are on a mission to chisel, define and refine our god given features; however, making the most of what your mama gave you needn’t involve changing your face shape every time a photo opportunity comes up (practically every tea break these days).

All hail the ‘selfie serum’, or more technically and accurately, Niod Photography Fluid Opacity 12% . The very name of it is suggestive of pro camera kit, and this colour correcting, imperfection blurring and light refraction unction could well save hours and funds frittered away in Photoshop, or for the rest of us, flicking through Instagram filters. You might not even require Amaro, Walden, Mayfair and co after you’ve soft-focused your face with Photography Fluid.

The big idea is ‘prismatic technology’- molecular particles of various sizes in the formula refract light in different directions and ‘confuse’ both the camera and eye lens to reduce the appearance of lines and imperfections and create instant radiance. Hue correctors tone down redness and unflattering sallow tones while ‘mesh adherence technology’ keeps your primer, and anything else on top of it, from going AWOL throughout the day. You can mix the light fluid with moisturiser, your foundation or even go it alone- it’s subtly enhance your mug without adding any colour. Bring on the close ups.

Niod Photography Fluid Opacity 12% , £20

Follow me on Twitter @AnnyMaryHunter and Instagram @AnnyHunter

Have you tried Photography Fluid? I’d love to hear your thoughts- comment below or tweet me


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More