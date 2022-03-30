No7's Restore & Renew Serum Foundation launches this week. We tried it

Skincare/makeup hybrids that give coverage while looking after our skin are top of our beauty wish list right now and the latest skin-loving foundation to drop is No7's new Restore & Renew Serum Foundation SPF30 , £19.95. The lightweight base launched this week and is available in 18 shades, promising to plump, brighten and smooth skin. It joins the likes of Trinny London's BFF Serum , £35, and Bobbi Brown's Intensive Serum Foundation , £51, offering light coverage with serious skincare benefits. As the name suggests, it sits in the brand's Restore & Renew range, which is designed to tackle the signs of ageing, although our testers are in their twenties and can confirm it works just as well on younger complexions for creating a subtle second-skin look. In the range, there are 18 shades that, due to the lightweight coverage, can stretch across a variety of skin tones, say No7. It comes as No7 also announced a radical overhaul of its shade offering. Previously none of its ranges offered more than 25 shades. Now the best-selling Stay Perfect long-wear foundation is available in 40 shades, using a new number and undertone coding. It's hoped that other ranges will follow.

What's in No7 Restore & Renew Serum Foundation? The serum foundation is SPF30 and offers buildable, light to medium coverage, but what's in the formula that gives it its skincare powers? The ingredients list includes eight skin-supporting heroes, including collagen peptides for lifted, firmer and plumper skin, pro-retinol to support skin renewal for smoother skin, vitamin C to brighten, ceramides to nourish, vitamin E to protect, ginseng to lessen the appearance of fatigue and hibiscus, also for firming.

What's No7 Restore & Renew Serum Foundation like? GTG contributor Verity Clark, who favours a second-skin, lightweight foundations, put this through its paces on launch day. "It feels silky to apply, blends in really well and it evens out skin tone, but is undetectable on the skin," she says. "I did make me look glowy, but I'd say it's more like a tinted moisturiser than a foundation – not dissimilar to Lumene's Invisible Illumination [Kaunis] Instant Glow Beauty Serum , £27 or the Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum Foundation , £51." In contrast to Verity, GTG's social media and design manager Jemma Thompson normally favours a more full-coverage foundation such as KVD's Good Apple, so was going to take some convincing to add this to her makeup stash.